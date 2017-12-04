‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Teaser Released

The first teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has just been released ahead of Thursday’s full trailer release.

The 20-second clip shows Owen (Chris Pratt) yelling “Run!” as he emerges from a jungle. As explosions and dinosaurs run through the field, Owen, Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and a new character, played by Paper Towns‘ Justice Smith, try to escape with their lives.

They are seen huddling behind a pod, one very similar to the one we saw in Jurassic World.

This is the first footage we’ve seen from the film since the adorable footage of Owen playing with a baby velociraptor from last week.

The plot for Fallen Kingdom is still unknown, but we do know that Jeff Goldblum will be back to play Dr. Ian Malcolm. He played the character in Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. B.D. Wong will also be back to reprise his role as Dr. Henry Wu, who first appeared in Jurassic Park and later appeared in World.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be released on June 22, 2018. It’s being directed by J.A. Bayona, who previously directed The Impossible. Colin Trevorrow, who directed World, co-wrote the script with Derek Connolly.

In an interview with The Empire Film Podcast, Goldblum said Malcolm’s return won’t be a big art in the film.

“It’s small… who knows, they may cut me out entirely! But if I stay in I’ll be a sprig of parsley or a little garnish, hopefully with some impact,” Goldblum said.