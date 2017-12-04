‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Teaser Reveals T-Rex First Look

A brief trailer tease for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom aired during Football Night in America, with the first look at the Tyrannosaurus Rex in the new movie. “This is gonna be awesome,” Owen (Chris Pratt) says in the clip.

The clip was one of two released on Sunday. Another teaser showed Owen telling Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and a new character, played by Paper Towns‘ Justice Smith, to run while a group of dinosaurs followed them.

In the clip with the T-Rex, there’s an explosion on the island. Smith’s character and Claire are seen in what looks like a laboratory, being cornered by the giant dinosaur.

There’s another shot of a T-Rex in chains, inside a storage vault or a big truck. “This is gonna be awesome,” Owen says at the end.

Fallen Kingdom follows the events of the billion-dollar 2015 film, which revived the Jurassic Park franchise for Universal. This new film was directed by J.A. Bayona, who is best known for directing The Impossible.

Jeff Goldblum is coming back to the franchise to appear as Dr. Ian Malcolm. He played the part in Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. B.D. Wong is also back as Dr. Henry Wu.

Other new actors joining the Jurassic franchise are James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin, Toby Jones and Danielle Pineda.

Cromwell told Larry King in April that he’s playing Benjamin Lockwood, John Hammond’s original partner in dinosaur cloning.

Fallen Kingdom opens on June 22, 2018.