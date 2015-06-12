Colin Trevorrow Returning to Direct ‘Jurassic World 3’

It has been announced that Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow will be returning to direct the forthcoming third film in the franchise.

According to Variety, Trevorrow is also co-writing the film alongside Emily Carmichael.

"It's important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive," Trevorrow said in a statement. "I'm thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. [Bayona] has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy."

Trevorrow directed Jurassic World, the first film in the Jurassic Park reboot back in 2015, but stepped away for the second film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, to direct Star Wars Episode IX.

That, however, did not come to fruition, as Trevorrow left the project in August of 2017 after reportedly not seeing eye-to-eye with Lucasfilm.

"Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ," the production company said in an official statement at the time.

It seems that his exit from the Star Wars franchise has freed him up to once again work on the Jurassic Park reboot series that he helped launch.

Even though Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hasn't even been released yet, Jurassic World 3 already has a 2021 premiere date, but no other official details are available about the film at this time.

As Trevorrow mentioned in his statement, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are returning in their respective roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing.

However, the most exciting casting addition would have to be that of Jeff Goldblum returning as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm. In a recent interview, Goldblum teased some possible other cameos in the film.

After being asked about a previous red-carpet comment he made regarding Laura Dern potentially appearing in the Jurassic World sequel, Goldblum (sort of) teased, "I can't divulge anything, but maybe...maybe," later adding, "Maybe she will," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Dern played paleo-botanist Ellie Sattler in 1993's Jurassic Park, alongside Goldblum and Sam Neill, who played Dr. Alan Grant. Both Neill and Dern reprised their roles in 2001s underrated Jurassic Park III.

Goldblum further addressed the possibility of any other Jurassic Park stars turning up on the announced third Jurassic World film, Goldblum carefully responded, "There's gonna be another one that some people may or may not be in. That's all I can say."