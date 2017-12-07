What Time Does The ‘Jurassic World 2’ Trailer Release?

The world is eagerly anticipating the release of the first Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer, but many aren’t sure what time they’ll be able to finally see it.

While no specific time has been revealed, the trailer may be expected to drop somewhere around 9pm EST/6pm PST, according to Screen Rant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What we do know is that the trailer will air sometime during Thursday Night Football on NBC. So at some point during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 8:25pm EST/5:25pm PST, the trailer will premier.

Sporting events can be a tad unpredictable, so there’s really no way of nailing down a specific time for ads to air, but there is speculation that the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer might possibly turn up during half-time, as that is when the trailers for both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped.

Both of those trailers premiered during Monday Night Football in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

While we may not know the exact time the trailer is dropping, there are many things about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom that we do know.

Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning in their respective roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing.

However, the most exciting casting addition would have to be that of Jeff Goldblum returning as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Regarding Goldblum’s return to the franchise, as reported by Geek Legacy, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona said, “I had to overcome the impact of being in front of Ian Malcolm. After so many years, Jeff Goldblum was in front of a camera again talking about dinosaurs!”

The film is also set to bring back B.D. Wong to reprise his role as Dr. Henry Wu, and welcomes franchise newcomer James Cromwell, who reportedly plays the late John Hammond’s former partner, as well.

Additionally, we know that this new film is set at least several years after the events of Jurassic World, and that it sees the story return to Isla Nublar where a volcano threatens the lives of dinosaurs roaming free in the former tourist park.

“Claire’s founded an organization, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they’re finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island. She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening. It’s complicated. When you see them at the beginning of this story, you get caught up as to what’s going on, but it’s not what you would necessarily expect,” Howard previously explained.