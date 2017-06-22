‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Gets Official Title, First Poster

With exactly one year before the Jurassic World sequel hits theaters, the film has been given an official title.

The follow-up to 2015’s blockbuster hit will be called Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

This new title was announced on the official Jurassic World Twitter account, with the message, “In one year, life finds a way.”

A producer of the film had hinted that big news would be coming this week, and this is surely what he had in mind.

In addition to the title, a teaser poster was released with the tweet. The poster is fairly simple, but it contains the logo with the new sequel name.

In one year, life finds a way. pic.twitter.com/32Cu62xn1Y — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 22, 2017

Production is still underway on the sequel, although it did shift from London to Hawaii over the last couple of weeks.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is being directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Chris Pratt (Owen), Rafe Spall, BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), Toby Jones, and Justice Smith. The film is being produced by Belen Atienza, Patrick Crowley, and Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers.

