‘Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Released

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Lost Kingdom has finally dropped, proving that life finds a way, even after a theme park disaster.

Universal teased the new trailer throughout the past two weeks, leading up to Thursday Night Football. First, we saw an adorable clip of Owen (Chris Pratt) playing with a baby velociraptor.

Next, there was a clip of Owen telling Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and a new character played by Paper Towns‘ Justice Smith to run away from a stampede of dinosaurs.

Another trailer tease gave us a first look at the Tyranosaurus Rex in Fallen Kingdom. Of course, no Jurassic Park film is complete without a climactic T-rex scene. (Unless it’s Jurassic Park III.)

The new film will also feature the return of Jeff Goldblum‘s Dr. Ian Malcolm character. He first appeared in Jurassic Park (1993) and was the main character in The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997). Malcolm missed out on the fun of JPIII and World, and has showed up in one of the trailer teasers.

B.D. Wong, who returned in World, will also be playing Dr. Henry Wu again.

The plot for the new film centers on a volcano on Isla Nublar, which threatens to kill the genetically-engineered dinosaurs from World. Claire created a group called the “Dinosaur Protection Group” and she needs Owen’s help to save the man-eating dinosaurs.

Aside from Smith, the new film includes a host of new faces for the franchise. James Cromwell plays a new character, Benjamin Lockwood, who was John Hammond’s original partner in cloning dinosaurs. Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin, Toby Jones and Daniella Pineda also have roles.

Considering that World made $1.6 billion in 2015, Universal has high hopes for Fallen Kingdom. It’s the biggest film of director J.A. Bayona’s career. He previously helmed The Impossible (2012) and A Monster Calls (2016).

“I think when you see Jurassic Park again, the first one, and you see that scene with the T-Rex and the kids in the car – it’s very dark; it’s very scary,” Bayona promised in an interview with Digital Spy. “I think it’s more in that vein. We’re going to go back there.”

Fallen Kingdom comes out on June 22, 2018.

Photo credit: Facebook/Universal