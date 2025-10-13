‘Jumanji 4’ Officially in the Works

Time to play another game.

The fourth Jumanji movie is set to begin filming next month in Los Angeles.

The main cast of the previous two movies will be returning for the as-yet-untitled sequel, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan.

Director Jake Kasdan will also return to helm the sequel, and supporting actors Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Madison Iseman, and Ser’Darius Blaine will reprise their roles from previous films.

One major addition is Brittany O’Grady, who was a breakout star in the first season of HBO’s buzzy murder-mystery-comedy-drama The White Lotus. Another new cast member is Burn Gorman, who recently appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Plot details are still under wraps for the fourth film.

If you haven’t seen any of the recent Jumanji films, the idea that there could be three sequels is probably a little confusing. The first Jumanji was a beloved 1995 film starring Robin Williams revolving around a jungle-themed board game coming to life. The 2017 reboot, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, saw four teenagers sucked into a video game where their souls are pushed into adult-like avatars (played by Johnson, Black, Hart and Gillan) in a dangerous jungle and they must beat the game to survive.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle grossed almost one billion dollars at the box office, and the sequel film Jumanji: The Next Level pulled in $800 million just two years later in 2019. With how quickly the first film got a sequel, it’s surprising that it’s taken this long for a fourth film to get off the ground.

The fourth Jumanji movie will release in theaters on December 11, 2026.