‘Jumanji 3’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals First Look at ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Sequel

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed a first look at Jumanji 3, the Welcome to the Jungle sequel.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson shared a photo of himself with Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan all in costume as their respective characters from the hit 2017 film.

“Yes you’re favorite band is back ~ lookin’ lean (ish) and mean. Even though things may not be as they seem. So buckle up world because soon we’ll all play when a brand NEW JUMANJI drops this Holiday! Oh the fun you’re gonna have,” Johnson wrote in the post caption, then signing the messaged from his Jumanji character, “Love, Dr. Smolder Bravestone.”

In addition to the main returning cast, Nick Jonas — who played Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough, Alex Vreeke’s aircraft pilot avatar — and Rhys Darby — who plays the players’ main in-game guide Nigel Billingsley — will also be coming back.

Joining them this time around are series newcomers Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Dania Ramirez, and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina.

Regarding Awkwafina and DeVito’s casting news Johnson previously took to social media to share his excitement over them joining the film.

“She’s ready to play in JUMANJI! Welcome the super talented [Awkwafina] to our cast! She lit it up in Crazy Rich Asians, and it’s gonna be so much fun workin’ with her,” Johnson said of the Ocean’s 8 actress. “Can’t wait. And when [Kevin Hart] annoys you on set, just do what I do and kick him in the balls.”

Johnson then went on to cheer for DeVito, writing, “He wants to play the game that plays you. Welcome [DeVito] to our JUMANJI cast! Can’t wait my friend. Oh the fun we will have, if… you just call out it’s name.”

The former wrestling superstar also praised Glover’s casting in a past interview, saying, “From Awkafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover — it’s been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe. Who turns into who?’ will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience.”

The currently untitled Jumanji 3 is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 13.