Jude Law Playing Captain Hook in Disney's Live-Action 'Peter Pan'

Disney has officially found its Captain Hook for their live-action Peter Pan film. On Tuesday, Variety reported that Jude Law has been cast as Captain hook in the upcoming movie. David Lowery, who previously directed Pete's Dragon, is set to direct Disney's live-action Peter Pan. He will also co-write the script with Toby Halbrooks.

There have been few other details released about Disney's upcoming Peter Pan adaptation. But, Law will be following in the footsteps of Dustin Hoffman, Jason Issacs, and Hugh Jackson upon taking the role of Captain Hook, as all of those actors have previously portrayed the antagonist in Peter Pan retellings. It was originally rumored that this film would be released on Disney Plus, just as the live-action version of The Lady and the Tramp had been. However, Variety reported that Peter Pan is expected to have a theatrical release.

