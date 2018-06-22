Joseph Gordon-Levitt Posts ’10 Things I Hate About You’ Throwback Photo

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is sharing some nostalgia with fans, by posting a 10 Things I Hate About You throwback photo.

In the photo, Gordon-Levitt can be seen hanging out with his fellow 10 Things co-stars Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, and Larisa Oleynik.

“I remember that day,” the actor captioned the photo, then adding a smiley face.

Many of Gordon-Levitt’s fans took to commenting on the photo, sharing how much it took them back to their younger days.

“I’ve watched that movie so much when it was released for us to own I probably still could recite the movie verbatim,” one fan said.

“This photo has become iconic now. And the film a classic for every teenager no matter when they watched or discovered it,” someone else wrote. “Wish Heath was here so you could all do a 19 years later version. Big nostalgia.”

I was in Seattle visiting fam friends when I heard that you were filming a movie down the street at Gasworks Park. I ended up casually meeting Heath and Julia after the giant paint ball sign nearly fell on me. A set mngr? invited me to watch playbacks after the ordeal. So cool! — Jillian (@otajillian) June 21, 2018

Prior to the release of 10 Things I Hate About You, Gordon-Levitt had found success starring in the hit TV show 3rd Rock from the Sun, and before that stole hearts as an orphan boy who could see angels in Angels in the Outfield.

He has since gone on to become an A-list star in films such as Looper and Inception, even earning multiple Golden Globe nominations for his performances.

Sadly as fans know, Ledger passed away in 2008, shortly after completing his role as The Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, a performance for which he would earn a posthumous Golden Globe and Oscar awards for.

Interestingly, Gordon-Levitt appeared in The Dark Knight Rises, the final film of Nolan’s Batman Trilogy — after Batman Begins and The Dark Night.

Following 10 Things I Hate About You, both Stiles and Oleynik also went on to continue working in Hollywood, with the Stiles appearing the beloved teen dance-drama Save the Last Dance in 2001.

She later starred in popular films such as The Prince and Me, Mona Lisa Smile, and Silver Linings Playbook, as well as multiple films from the Jason Bourne franchise.