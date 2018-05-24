‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Adds Anjelica Huston and Asia Kate Dillon to Keanu Reeves Movie

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 3 continues to grow, as both Anjelica Huston and Asia Kate Dillon have joined the cast.

Huston is an iconic actress who has appeared in films such as The Royal Tenenbaums, The Witches, and the Addams Family franchise. She will playing a character named The Director.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dillon is most recognizable as Brandy from Orange is the New Black, but also stars on Showtime’s Billions as Taylor Mason. Dillon will be playing The Adjudicator.

In addition to Huston and Dillon, Mark Dacascos (Double Dragon, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Jason Mantzoukas (The League, The Disaster Artist) have also joined the cast of the upcoming action threequel. Dacascos will appear as a character named Zero, and Mantzoukas is the Tick Tock Man.

All the new cast members will join Keanu Reeves, and returning cast members Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. It was also recently revealed that Halle Berry (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) has joined the cats of John Wick: Chapter 3.

Berry shared the news herself in a post in Instagram, revealing a photo of a card that reads, “See you in a year, Mr. Wick.“

There’s no word at this time on what Berry’s role in the film will be, but a post shared by both the actress and the films Twitter account suggested that her character will be named Sofia.

The film’s release date was recently announced, and came on the heels of a set photo that the film’s cinematographer, Dan Laustsen, shared, which features a clapperboard bearing the previously rumored title of the franchise’s third installment, John Wick 3: Parabellum.

In Latin, the term “Parabellum” means “prepare for war.” It is derived from the phrase, Si vis pacem, para bellum, which translates to, “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

The insinuation here seems to be that everyone’s favorite canine-avenging hitman is not just facing off against a handful of gangsters or gun-toting baddies, but possibly a mob army of some kind, which is certainly in line with the ended to the previous film.

It is also possible that John Wick 3: Parabellum is simply a new working title for the film. The previous working title for John Wick 3 was listed as Alpha Cop.

There is no indication as to what “Alpha Cop” might allude to, but with Keanu Reeves‘ Wick taking on an underground gang of criminals in both the first two movies, we can speculate that perhaps Wick will finally meet his match in some type of law enforcement officer.

The first film was simply tiled John Wick, and the second John Wick: Chapter 2, so while all these subtitles make for fun speculation it stands to reason that the new film appears to be officially titled John Wick: Chapter 3, as that is the way it is styled on the films Twitter page.