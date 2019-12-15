John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Reunite For ‘Grease’ Sing-Along Amid Cancer Battle

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reunited once again to celebrate the first of their “Meet N Grease” events, and came dressed for the occasion. The two dressed as if they had just walked off the set of the beloved 1978 musical, with Newton-John looking just like Sandy and Travolta wearing his best Danny hair. The first stop on the tour was at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, where fans saw a screening of the movie and attended a Q&A session with the stars.

On Friday, Travolta shared several photos from the event, showing off their Rydell High outfits and posing in a red convertible to recreate the film’s last shot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“#Grease is still the word,” Travolta wrote in the caption. “Opening night of [Meet N Grease] at the [Coral Sky Amphitheater] in West Palm Beach!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) on Dec 13, 2019 at 8:48pm PST

“First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited!!” Newton-John wrote in her own Instagram post.

Fans did not just get to see Newton-John and Travolta reminisce about making Grease. She sang a bit of “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” while Travolta performed “Sandy.” A group of actors dressed as greasers joined Travolta to perform “Greased Lightnin.’”

Travolta and Newton-John’s “Meet N Grease” tour continued in Tampa on Saturday night. On Sunday, the duo will visit Jacksonville.

For many fans, the chance to see Newton-John, 71, is a particularly emotional experience as the legendary Australian singer is fighting cancer for a third time. She battled cancer in 1992 and 2003, and was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2017.

In September, Newton-John spoke candidly about her health with CBS News’ Gayle King.

“I don’t discuss prognosis, because if they give you a percentage or ‘this many women get this and live this long,’ you can create that and make it happen,” the “Physical” singer said. “It’s almost like — I think I know what the statistics are. And if, and, but I put them away. But I’m gonna live longer than that. I’ve made that decision. And I don’t buy into the statistics ’cause I think they can make you really nervous.”

Newton-John said she tries to focus on the positives in her life instead of harping on the negative.

“It’s a decision, how you choose to feel about something. So I’ve chosen that path,” she said. “I’m happy. I’m lucky. I’m grateful. I have much to live for, and I intend to keep doing it.”

Last month, Newton-John auctioned off the iconic black outfit she wore during “You’re the One That I Want” in Grease. The leather jacket sold for $234,200 and the skin-tight leather pants sold for $162,000. Proceeds from the sale and other items in the same auction went to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

According to Rolling Stone, the jacket was bought by a tech entrepreneur who returned it to Newton-John because it “should not sit in a billionaire’s closet for country club bragging rights.”

Photo credit: Getty Images