John Carpenter Releasing New Album, Heading Out on Tour

John Carpenter is often admired for his filmmaking skills, but in the seven-year absence from the world of directing, Carpenter has released two albums of original music. The multi-talented Carpenter today announced he will be releasing a new album of new recordings of his most popular horror movie themes, ranging from Halloween to The Fog to They Live.

The filmmaker has partnered with his collaborators from his albums of original material for these new recordings, his son, Cody Carpenter, and godson, Daniel Davies. Those albums, Lost Themes and Lost Themes II, were conceptualized as soundtracks to movies the filmmaker had not yet created. To celebrate the release of John Carpenter Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, the musician will also head out on a tour of North America. Check out the tracklisting and tour dates below!

Per the press release:

“Anthology is a near-comprehensive survey of John Carpenter‘s greatest themes, from his very first movie, the no-budget sci-fi film Dark Star, to 1998’s supernatural Western, Vampires. Those sit alongside the driving, Led Zeppelin-influenced Assault on Precinct 13 theme, Halloween‘s iconic 5/4 piano riff, and the eerie synth work of The Fog. Carpenter and his band also cover Ennio Morricone’s bleak, minimalist theme for The Thing.

“We also get vital new recordings of the themes to ’80s classics and fan favorites Big Trouble in Little China, Escape From New York, Christine, and They Live, along with the romantic Starman. The collection is rounded out by the menacing, heavy themes to Prince of Darkness and In the Mouth of Madness, the latter a Metallica-inspired riff originally played for the film by Kinks guitarist Dave Davies, and now played by his son Daniel.”

John Carpenter Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 track listing:

“In the Mouth of Madness” “Assault on Precinct 13” “The Fog” “Prince of Darkness” “Santiago (Vampires)” “Escape From New York” “Halloween” “Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)” “They Live” “The Thing” “Starman” “Dark Star” “Christine”

You can order the album from Sacred Bones Records before it’s released on October 20.

John Carpenter’s tour dates are as follows:

10/29/17 -Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Casino

10/31/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/2/17 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove

11/4/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/5/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/7/17 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

11/9/17 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/10/17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/12/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/13/17 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

11/15/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/16/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/18/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero

11/19/17 – Syracuse, NY @ The Palace Theatre

Previous live performances by the filmmaker have included a combination of both original songs and movie themes he composed, complemented by footage and montages compiled from respective films being projected behind the musicians.

Tickets for most of his shows will go on sale later in the week, with even more details available at John Carpenter’s official website.