New ‘Jigsaw’ TV Spot Teases His ‘Greatest Masterpiece’

The latest installment in the Saw franchise, Jigsaw, aims to bring audiences the most elaborate and deadly devices imaginable, with a new TV spot promising the film will be the serial killer’s “masterpiece.” Catch a glimpse of some of the contraptions of carnage in the commercial above.

The upcoming sequel in the franchise comes after a seven-year absence of new chapters in the Saw series, which was once as much a staple of Halloween as carving pumpkins.

The first installment in the series debuted in 2004, a low-budget thriller featuring multiple characters who have to choose between disfiguring themselves permanently in hopes of escaping a trap that called their morality into question or certain death. Considering the films spent more money on special effects than big-name actors, the films regularly turned in big profits.

Additionally, all subsequent films in the series would open in theaters the Friday before Halloween, guaranteeing audiences could check out the latest gruesome installment to ring in the holiday.

In the upcoming film, bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. Or has an apprentice picked up the mantle of Jigsaw, perhaps even someone inside the investigation?

Jigsaw was directed by the Spierig Brothers, who have previously given audiences Undead, Daybreakers, and Predestination. The script was penned by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, the duo responsible for both Piranha 3D and its sequel, Piranha 3DD.

“We’ve got some pretty wild traps in the film — we don’t shy away from the gore,” Michael Spierig said during an interview earlier this year with EW.

“It’s such a perfect Halloween scare-fest. It’s perhaps not quite as vicious and more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it. But it’s still full of good fun gore, that’s for sure. And, on top of that, it’s got a really great mystery, and there are very interesting twists. It’s Saw for 2017.”

What many fans have been wondering is if the original film’s killer, played by Tobin Bell, is returning to the movie. The Spierig brothers dodged the question by saying, “The DNA of Tobin Bell is all over this film.”

Jigsaw hits theaters October 27.