Jennifer Lawrence Starring in a 'Real Housewives' Inspired Murder Mystery

Jennifer Lawrence is set to bring her passion for reality television to the big screen in a new project. The star of No Hard Feelings is slated to both produce and star in a murder mystery film titled The Wives, which draws inspiration from the popular Real Housewives franchise, per Deadline.

This A24 venture, currently in development with Apple Original Films, represents a dream come true for Lawrence, who has long been an outspoken fan of Bravo's reality TV empire. While specifics about the film remain largely under wraps, the 33-year-old actress's involvement in this project is a natural progression, given her well-documented adoration for the franchise.

Lawrence's fascination with The Real Housewives has been evident for years. In a 2014 interview with Vanity Fair, she expressed her love for various iterations of the show, stating, "I do love my Real Housewives. I love Intervention, New York Housewives—and Beverly Hills, New Jersey, and Atlanta Housewives. I mean, I love them all, but Miami—oh, my God! Miami is really special."

The actress's enthusiasm for the franchise reached new heights recently when she lauded the fourth season finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC). Lawrence couldn't contain her excitement during an interview at the 2024 Golden Globes, declaring it the "Best reality tv finale I think ever." She elaborated on her reaction, saying, "I was jaw on the floor, I didn't even text—I didn't even look at my phone!"

As a result of Lawrence's deep admiration for the show, she jokingly offered to give her 2013 Best Actress Oscar to the cast of RHOSLC, stating, "I'll give 'em mine! I don't care. They deserve it!"

The actress's love for the franchise has led to memorable moments in her own public appearances. In 2018, during an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lawrence was surprised by a visit from Real Housewives of New York City stars Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps. Her reaction was nothing short of ecstatic, as she exclaimed, "I'm going to cry. I got my smile back. I'm seriously going to cry."

Although The Wives is a fictional story, Lawrence's deep knowledge and passion for Real Housewives are likely to influence how she approaches the story. Combining a murder mystery with reality TV's dramatic, over-the-top style promises a unique and entertaining cinematic experience.