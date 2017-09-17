Jennifer Lawrence Taking a Hiatus From Acting

Jennifer Lawrence is currently appearing in Darren Aronofsky’s new film Mother!, but that may be one of the last times fans see her on-screen for the foreseeable future.

Despite being one of the most in-demand actresses working in Hollywood, Lawrence revealed that her schedule for the next two years is clear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m taking [a break],” she told TODAY. “I don’t have anything set for two years.”

After Mother! Lawrence is slated to appear in the film Red Sparrow, out March 2018, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, out November 2018. It’s unclear whether she’ll be participating in the promotional cycles for those films or sitting them out.

In her free time, she joked to host Savannah Guthrie that she might be “making pots” and sitting around in sweatpants. She also jokingly said the hiatus may not last and she could be back to taking gigs in six months.

In the meantime, it isn’t looking like Lawrence will be settling down and starting a family during her time away from the spotlight.

She was recently by E! if she’s had urges to having kids and her reply indicated she had no such plans.

“[The urges] are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me,” she said. “I don’t think that’s how it’s supposed to work!”

Mother! is in theaters now.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!