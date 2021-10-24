Jason Momoa Injured During ‘Aquaman 2’ Production

Jason Momoa says his latest injuries are proving he is no longer a spring chicken. The Aquaman star reveals that he hurt himself on the set of the film’s sequel. Momoa, 42, is currently filming Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. He spoke of his injuries during a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’m getting old,” he told Ellen. “I messed up my eyes, just got something in it that kind of cut it up and I got to get surgery, a hernia, I got ribs out, I’m just getting beat up.”

The sequel is slated for release for Dec. 16, 2022. Momoa isn’t bothered too much by the injuries, telling DeGeneres, “it’s going to be a great movie, you’re gonna love it. I just kind of give it, yeah. I love my job and I get a little too excited and then you know, the age thing … I’m an aging superhero.”

The film’s director, Director James Wan, told USA TODAY in 2018 that suiting up in the actual Aquaman costume is hard on Momoa’s figure. Wan says it’s due to the hip-hugging rig and harness necessary to shoot scenes replicating underwater movement.

“(Jason) wasn’t the biggest fan of the swimming rig we had to put him in. It’s not the most comfortable rig for actors,” Wan said at the time. “It puts a lot of pressure around the crotch. So for someone like Momoa, who is more than 200 pounds, it’s not the most pleasant experience.”

Aquaman fans got a sneak peek of the movie during the DC FanDome event recently. Wan and Momoa gave exclusive behind-the-scenes snapshots during the event, including concept art and shots of Momoa riding a seahorse as he conquers the underwater world. The 2018 film grossed over $1 billion at the box office worldwide during its theatrical run. It became the highest-grossing DCEU film in history.