Super Bowl 2020: Jason Momoa Commercial Goes Viral, Fans Love it

During the 2020 Super Bowl, a hilarious commercial for Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans featuring Jason Momoa aired, and now that the clip has viral fans are loving it. In the clip, Momoa walks through his home talking about how comfortable he is there, and as he makes his way through, he takes of his muscly arms and luxurious hair, revealing himself to be a balding weakling. Rocket Mortgage posted the ad on their Twitter, and they have since been getting a lot of praise.

“That is such a funny commercial! Especially when he trashes his hair off!” one user exclaimed. “I [haven’t] laughed that hard at a commercial in a long time!” another commented.

“My entire family was cracking up. My fav #SuperBowl commercial so far!” someone else said. “I died! Started off sitting back down just to see the commercial with my man in it to screaming at the tv for ruining Jason Momoa for me,” one other fan joked.

Previously, Quicken Loans CMO Casey Hubris opened up about teaming up with Momoa for the ad, telling AdWeek the idea originated with Chicago-based ad agency, High Dive.

“They pitched us this idea very early on with Jason in it; we fell in love,” Hubris said. He added that Momoa also “fell in love” with the idea, which centers on Momoa beginning to feel comfortable in his home with Rocket Mortgage.

Prior to its airing, Momoa had been teasing the commercial since for almost a week. In a previously clip Momoa was heard saying, “You’ve seen him as a superhero, a warrior, and an outlaw. But you’ve never seen Jason Momoa like this,” with the camera then pulling out to reveal he was in his bathroom, talking into a pink hairbrush.

“Gonna be an epic week,” Momoa wrote, alongside the clip. “Momoa like you ain’t never seen before coming super bowl Sunday.”

Super Bowl LIV airs live on FOX from Miami on Sunday.