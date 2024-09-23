James Cameron Admits He Thinks One of His Movies Is 'Pretty Cringeworthy'

If you ask James Cameron to get honest about his own work, you can typically expect plenty of gems. But according to Entertainment Weekly, you might find out he doesn't hold some of his work in the same high regard audiences might.

As he recounted in a recent interview with Empire magazine, Cameron admitted that there is plenty that could be better about the original The Terminator. While marking the 40th anniversary of the sci-fi classic that spawned a franchise, Cameron laid out the truth.

"I don't think of it as some Holy Grail, that's for sure," Cameron admitted. "I look at it now and there are parts of it that are pretty cringeworthy, and parts of it that are like, 'Yeah, we did pretty well for the resources we had available.'"

Just don't accept as an open invitation to think Terminator is some cheap ride. It's also not an invitation to criticize anything else, at least for Cameron.

"I don't cringe on any of the dialogue, but I have a lower cringe factor than, apparently, a lot of people do around the dialogue that I write," he said. "You know what? Let me see your three-out-of-the-four-highest-grossing films – then we'll talk about dialogue effectiveness."

It is hard to argue with Cameron at this point. He does indeed have three of the top five highest-grossing films worldwide and still has the second-highest grossing when adjusted for inflation. Toss in a few genre-defining films in the early days of his career, and it's easy to let something like "unobtanium" fly in reference to a real mineral. The script even calls it a joke that just stuck, so suck it up!