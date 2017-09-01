Tim Curry Was ‘Disappointed’ by Ending of Original ‘It’ Mini-Series

In a new interview, Tim Curry, who played Pennywise the clown in the original It TV mini-series, has revealed that he was “disappointed” by the ending of that movie.

The Guardian asked Curry to reflect on his iconic role.

“I was very disappointed by the ending, when I turned into a rather unconvincing spider. But some people are obsessed with Pennywise,” Curry said.

Curry also told a story about shooting one of the most memorable scenes from the movie.

“There’s the classic scene where little Georgie floats his paper boat down the gutter and puts his hand down to try and get it back, and is grabbed by Pennywise, who says: ‘Down here we float …’ The boy playing Georgie [Tony Dakota] yanked his hand away and said, ‘You’re scaring me!’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m supposed to,’ ” he recalled.

Additionally, the legendary actor spoke about choosing to take on the role, saying, “I read It when I got the role and I thought it was wonderfully scary, because clowns are scary. It’s the exaggeration. Pennywise always understood what each character was scared of, and provided it. And I could see what fun it would be to be that scary. They came up with such a great makeup.”

He also took time to dote on Stephen King, the author of the classic horror novel.

“I’d read most of his books before doing It; he’s such a great storyteller. I love that he is more likely to quote Springsteen than Shakespeare. He’s got a great sense of how children think and speak. And a feeling for landscapes. I think he knows that everyone is vulnerable to something. I haven’t met him. I wish I had,” Curry added.

Finally, Curry revealed that he had a stroke five years ago and has been confined to a wheelchair as of late. He then told a story of being out to dinner recently where someone said to him, “I’ve seen the original Pennywise!” To which Curry says he replied, “Well, good for you.”