‘IT’ Cast Member Reveals Pennywise’s Other Form in the Film

During a recent interview promoting the new IT film, one of the young cast members may have revealed the presence of other creepy characters other than Pennywise the Clown that IT takes on.

In the above interview, around the 1:20 mark, Scott Huver asks the cast if there was anything “besides Pennywise” that scared or frightened them even though they knew it was all fake.

Jack Dylan Grazer, who plays Eddie Kaspbrak in the film, answered, “The Leper. The hobo.”

This is notable as it essentially confirms that the film does include at least one of the many forms that IT takes.

Previously, it was reported that due to the new film altering the era — which is set in the 1950s in the book — to the 1980s, many of the forms that IT appears as might not show exactly how they did in the source material, since the frightening characters would need to be more relatable to kids in the ’80s.

“We had the freedom of introducing any characters of the book, but I chose to expand that range of fears,” said Andy Muschietti, the film’s director.

“Because I love the book, of course, but the book is basically childhood in the ’50s, which is probably Stephen King’s experience growing up, kids going to the movies and watching monsters from Universal movies like The Mummy and Dracula and Frankenstein and those monsters that are very lovable but a bit dated if you’re going to make an adaptation of ‘IT.’ I wanted to layer those fears and make them deeper and more strange,” he added.

While it was pretty much certain that Pennywise wouldn’t be IT’s only form in the film, hearing that The Leper turns up could indicate that many of his other iconic forms, such as The Giant Spider and Dracula, might also appear as well.

IT is now playing in theaters.