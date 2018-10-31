‘It: Chapter Two’ Release Date Revealed

IT: Chapter Two has an official release date, with the horror sequel scheduled to open in just before next fall.

According to a new post on the films official Twitter page, IT: Chapter Two will open on Sept. 6, 2019. The release date had been previously shared, but this is the first time the films promotional materials have confirmed it.

The post also shared the films first teaser poster, featuring a solid black background and the IT: Chapter Two title logo displayed prominently in the center.

The new film stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, and Andy Bean as the grown-up versions of the Losers Club, but the young actors who portrayed the characters in the first film (Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff) will still make appearances.

Another important person returning to the fictional town of Derry for IT: Chapter Two, is actor Bill Skarsgård, who plays the murderous clown Pennywise.

In a July interview with Collider, Skarsgård spoke about playing Pennywise and how “weird” it is to play the character again.

“The first time I did it, nobody knew what I would do with it, so it was just all of this expectation. I didn’t know if it would work, or if people would respond to it. There was a lot of that worry going on about it,” he explained. “But that was also cool ’cause I was just doing my thing and nobody knew what that was or could tell me how I should do it.”

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna distance myself from the Tim Curry performance, and then come up with some weird stuff, myself.’ I worked really closely with Andy [Muschietti], the director,” Skarsgård added. “This time around, because the movie became such a phenomenon, it’s almost like I’m re-adapting myself. The character became very iconic. Pennywise became a star. You see Instagram posts of people dressing up or dressing their kids as Pennywise for Halloween. It’s all over the place. LeBron James was Pennywise. How surreal is that?”

“So, it became this completely universal thing, outside of the thing. That’s not me. I can’t even relate myself to it anymore. And now that I’m going back and doing it, it’s such a bizarre thing. I don’t think I’ll ever really experience anything like it. It’s this dualistic thing of me and the work and the character, and then the thing that it became, but it’s fun,” he continued.

“We had the read-through and I’ve done some rehearsals, and I was surprised how much of the character was just there already. I instantly could access him again, like it was yesterday that we wrapped the first one. It was just all there,” Skarsgård added. “So, the work and preparation and figuring out the character is almost intuitive, which is pretty cool. It’s a very strange thing, but I’m trying to enjoy the ride, as much as I can.”

IT: Chapter Two is written by IT co-writter Gary Dauberman, and helmed by director Andy Muschietti, who directed the first film as well.