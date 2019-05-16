‘IT: Chapter Two’ Trailer Released

The first official IT: Chapter Two trailer has been released after a long wait by fans.

The premiere trailer gives fans their first look at the adult cast of the sequel film, and also a few glimpses of Pennywise the Clown.

We see him being carried by a bunch of red balloons, and near the end he appears to lure another child into his trap, much like he did with Georgie in IT: Chapter 1.

IT: Chapter Two picks up 27 years after the events of the first film, with the Losers’ Club having now grown into adults. After almost three decades away, they return home to once again face off against the murderous clown, Pennywise, much like in the second half of Stephen King’s original novel.

The film stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean as the adults, but the actors who originated the younger roles in Chapter 1 (Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Chosen Jacobs) will appear again, as well.

Additionally, Bill Skarsgård is also returning as the nightmare-inducing Pennywise. The actor is so dedicated to his role that even McAvoy has said that he was “freaked” out by the character on set.

During an appearance on Good Morning America this year, McAvoy said of Skarsgård, “He’s amazing. The guy who plays the clown is terrifying. He’s a lovely guy, and yet he really freaked me out.

“I remember standing there with the rest of the cast, all these adults, and we’d all done weird freaky stuff,” the star continued. “And we are all looking at each other going, ‘I don’t like being here. I don’t like being an actor today.’ He really did, he really freaked me out. I never liked clowns as a kid.”

McAvoy eventually attempted to explain his fear of clowns, saying, “There’s something tragic about them. Maybe they’ve all run away to join the circus. What are you running away from, Mr. Clown? What have you left behind? Is it like bodies in a trunk?”

Skarsgård himself has spoken about filming the new movie, saying that there are discernible differences between working with the kids on the first film and the adult in the new one.

“Off camera, I get to hang out with the entire adult cast now. It’s weird and it’s surreal because some of them are really big stars and they’re coming in to your thing,” he shared. “They’re stepping into the thing that me and [director] Andy [Muschietti] and the kids did.”

“They’re joining the band, in a way. They’re excited, and I just had a lot of fun hanging out with all of them,” Skarsgård continued. “It’s going to be a very different shooting experience with all adults, for sure, but it will be fun. They’re all really cool and talented people, so I think they will bring a lot to the table.”

IT: Chapter Two opens in theaters on Sept. 6, 2019.