Stephen King Fans Flip out Over First ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Pennywise Photos

The first photos of Pennywise from the set of IT: Chapter Two have emerged and Stephen King fans […]

The first photos of Pennywise from the set of IT: Chapter Two have emerged and Stephen King fans are flipping out over the the sewer-dwelling clown.

[Please note: there are potential spoilers for the It films and book below. Read on at your own discretion.]

In the new snapshots, Pennywise — as played by actor Bill Skarsgård — can be seen perched high atop the shoulders of a giant Paul Bunyon statue.

Many have taken to social media to share their excitement about the new pictures, with one person saying, “Oh s—, he’s at it again!”

“Can’t wait for Chapter 2! Bring IT on,” someone else exclaimed.

The main reason fans of King’s novel are so excited about this behind-the-scenes photo is because it reveals that an iconic moment from the book has been written into the film.

In the IT novel, the character Richie Tozier — played as an adult by former Saturday Night Live cast member Bill Hader — was tormented by Pennywise while the clown had temporarily morphed into the giant Paul Bunyon statue and tried to murder him with an axe.

Some fans noticed that the axe blade appears to be missing in the photos, but it is speculated that it may be added later through CGI during post-production.

Interestingly, the statue is said to be a recreation of one that actually exists in Bangor, Maine, the town that King is originally from.

IT: Chapter 2 picks up nearly three decades after the events of the first film, and sees the Losers Club return to their hometown to once again face-off against Pennywise, unaware that he has grown much stronger in their absence.

In addition to Hader, the film also stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, and Andy Bean. It will be released on Sept. 6, 2019.

