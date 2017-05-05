Bird, Giancchino Back To Work On Incredibles 2

Excitement for the Incredibles 2 movie has been re-ignited with one, rather nondescript, photo posted to social media.

Michael Giancchino shared an image on twitter of he and Brad Bird sitting next to one another — the two are the composer and director, respectively, for the film — with the simple caption of “i2-ing at Pixar.”

Bird first confirmed there would be a sequel while promoting Tomorrowland in 2015, in saying that his next film will be the long-awaited follow-up to 2004’s Disney-Pixar film, The Incredibles. That turned out to be not true as he did a re-boot of the Iron Giant, but either way fans were on board.

Several months later, Bird posted on social media that he would re-team with Giancchino for the film but since then there has been little news on where production stood.

Giacchino had since created the beautiful and iconic music behind LOST, Jurassic World, Star Trek Into Darkness, Super 8, Inside Out and many more films and TV series.

And, at the time, The Incredibles 2 was set for release June 21, 2019.

Since then, we learned that the movie had its release date pushed up to June 15, 2018; however, that same exciting news for Pixar fans may turn out to be bittersweet, as Incredibles 2 is actually taking the release date of Toy Story 4, which is now slated to be released on June 21, 2019.

Bird has since reiterated that his biggest challenge this time around will be making sure The Incredibles doesn’t trot over the same turf that other superhero films have, but this time around it’ll be harder since there are a lot more superhero films than at time The Incredibles came out.

“We’re trying to keep it focused in the area that our film was, which was a little bit more about characters and relationships and stuff like that, and see where that takes us,” he said.

While details on the sequel are scarce, Bird also added back in August that he wants to take the characters in a new direction.

“Hopefully, it’s the same characters and feel, but going in a new direction,” Bird told EW. “I mean, that’s the trick with a sequel. It’s repeating yourself, without repeating yourself.”

The Incredibles (2004) – In this lauded Pixar animated film, married superheroes Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) are forced to assume mundane lives as Bob and Helen Parr after all super-powered activities have been banned by the government. While Mr. Incredible loves his wife and kids, he longs to return to a life of adventure, and he gets a chance when summoned to an island to battle an out-of-control robot. Soon, Mr. Incredible is in trouble, and it’s up to his family to save him.

