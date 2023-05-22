Immersive Disney Animation Is a Creative Look Into Disney Movies and Songs (Review)

It's hard to find someone who has never seen an animated movie from Disney. For 100 years, Walt Disney Animation Studios have entertained fans of all ages with its movies that include emotional stories and memorable songs. And to celebrate its history, Walt Disney Animation Studios recently teamed up with Lighthouse Immersive Studios to create an exhibition called Immersive Disney Animation which is open in select locations across North America. PopCulture.com recently attended the exhibition in Atlanta, and the experience did not disappoint.

Immersive Disney Animation is located in a 44,000-square-foot space in downtown Atlanta, and as fans walk in, they are treated to a section dedicated to the animators that have made the magic at Disney possible. There is also a section where fans can learn how to draw their favorite Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. It's refreshing to see the animators get their due since their job consists of long hours and not getting as much credit as those who voice the characters.

I mean to share this earlier, but a few weeks ago, I attended the Immersive Disney Animation show in Atlanta. Very cool event. #Disney pic.twitter.com/SFyNYo6yNM — Brian Jones (@BrianJones_93) May 22, 2023

The main show takes place in an adjacent room which is two times bigger. It runs close to an hour long and takes fans on a journey through compilations of memorable Disney movies, characters and songs. The four walls project something different throughout each movie, and there are also interactive floors that change colors and show different designs. And for the kids, the show includes inactive bubbles for different movies, including The Little Mermaid and Frozen. It's a creative way to keep kids attentive, but I think the adults who were there also enjoyed the bubbles.

Some of the other movies included in the experience are Encanto, The Princes and the Frog and The Lion King, which starts off the experience. One thing I liked about it is it runs like a movie since there's a beginning middle and end. And while some kids did lose focus from time to time, they were more attentive when they saw their favorite films/characters specifically Frozen and Encanto.

But is Immersive Disney Animation worth the price of admission? The cost for a general admission ticket is $28 which is a good price considering Disney is known for its pricey attractions. Overall, Immersive Disney Animation gives fans a taste of what Disney is all about. If going to Disneyland or Walt Disney World is not an option due to costs, Immersive Disney Animation is a strong option for those looking to fill that void.