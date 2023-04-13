Disney's Princess Tiana Attraction to Include Mama Odie

Princess Tiana's Bayo Adventure is coming to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The theme park just announced that Mama Odie will reprise her role in all of the magic, bringing more of the original characters to life. She joins old and new friends in Princess Tiana's debut attraction. As previously reported, Splash Mountain at Disneyland park will be closed beginning May 31, 2023 to make way for Tiana's new world. As riders ride along, characters will provide the soundtrack, taking them into a scene right out of Mardi Gras New Orleans style. Some things to expect on the adventure include the yummy scent of beignets being prepared as part of the attraction queue! Talent who are also reprising their roles to be featured in the new attraction include Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana, as reported in a new Disney Blog.

The attraction expands on the story of Disney's first Black animated princess. She's described as "a character whose pride and perseverance reminds us of a universal truth: within us lies the potential to make our dreams come true." The new attraction opens in Disneyland park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in 2024.

"Picking up where that story left off, Tiana continues bringing people together with Tiana's Foods, another treasured meeting place to spend time together and celebrate a diverse community," a previous Disney blog post notes. "Tiana is also working with cooperative members to teach gardening and cooking to children of all ages, and inspiring other women to run successful businesses as the brand grows nationwide."

Ahead of the new attraction's announcement last year, Disney released Tiana's own line of merchandise, inspired by the character's love of cooking. Branded cooking mitts, baking roller, beignet mix, cooking aprons, and more are now available for purchase. Official Princess Tiana Mickey ears are also available for purchase.