

More than 35 years after Home Alone first hit theaters, director Chris Columbus reflects on firing an “awful” actor from the Christmas cult classic.

On this week’s episode of his son Brendan’s podcast Wildmen, Columbus revealed that while Daniel Stern ultimately played Marv, he wasn’t the production’s original choice for the iconic Wet Bandit role.

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“We didn’t have Dan Stern because the studio wouldn’t pay for Dan Stern,” Columbus explained. “I conceived of Dan Stern and Joe Pesci in this movie as the bad guys. And they said, ‘You only get one.’ So I said, ‘OK, let’s go with Pesci.’”

However, Columbus said the studio-picked actor didn’t have great chemistry with Pesci.

“We did a screen test, and they were horrible,” the filmmaker said about the unnamed actor. “I mean, Pesci was great. This other kid was, and he was a kid at the time; he was just awful. And I had to — that’s the only person I ever had to fire.”

Although he fired the actor, Columbus said he left the door open for future projects. But ultimately, the director hasn’t worked with the actor since.

While Columbus didn’t name the actor, The Fugitive star Daniel Roebuck once admitted he was fired from Home Alone.

Daniel Roebuck for ‘Matlock,’ shoot date July 31, 1993. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

During his 2023 appearance on the podcast What a Character!, Roebuck spoke about the firing, noting he believed the production was never going to film him as Marv.

“I was never gonna be Marv,” he said. “Now that’s the one thing they never say. I was never ever ever going to film as Marv. I got the wettest handshake of my life with [writer and producer] John Hughes. It was the most disappointing handshake I ever received because I was a fan of the guy. And he clearly didn’t want me to be there. It was all so obvious.”

However, Roebuck shared his reaction to Columbus’ recent comments, telling Entertainment Weekly that while he respects the filmmaker, he found the remarks “troubling.”

“They did everything they could to get me to quit,” the actor claimed, noting that there was no screen test with Pesci. “That never ever happened, so that’s impossible.”

Despite the circumstances, Roebuck has no regrets and said that Pesci and Stern were “terrific” in the Christmas classic. He’s also not opposed to working with Columbus.

“I hope that Chris Columbus and I could work together,” he shared. “I think he’d find me to be a good actor and a nice person.”