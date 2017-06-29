Henry Cavill Has A Sweet Mustache On Set Of Mission: Impossible 6

Fans have been eagerly awaiting word about Henry Cavill‘s involvement on the new Justice League movie. But he’s also appearing in another franchise alongside one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, joining the cast of the next Mission: Impossible film.

Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are welcoming the Superman actor as the next member of the IMF task force that often saves the world. And now McQuarrie has shared a new photograph of the actor on the set.

Check out that sweet mustache! Is that Clark Kent or is that Thomas Wayne?

When Cavill was first announced for the film, he was cast as an underling to Ethan Hunt’s boss. Now it appears like that underling will be getting his hands dirty. But the Mission: Impossible films have long been about what dangerous objects Tom Cruise will dangle off of.

Is Cavill willing to dangle off of a helicopter in mid flight? Or a Formula 1 race car going top speed? If not, we’d have to seriously question his commitment to acting when paired on screen with Cruise.

Mission: Impossible 6 is currently filming—with the production having wrapped in Paris, it’s unclear where their latest shoot is taking place.

The film will be released in theaters over a year from now on July 27, 2018.

Tom Cruise can currently be seen in The Mummy, in theaters now. Cavill will next appear reprising the Superman role in Justice League, in theaters November 17.

