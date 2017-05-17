Changes Being Made To Michael Myers In Halloween Sequel

After establishing his career with comedic roles in Eastbound and Down, Tropic Thunder, and Vice Principals, Danny McBride has made a recent pivot into the horror genre.

Though the actor will next star in Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant, he’s also partnering with former Eastbound collaborator David Gordon Green for a soft reboot of John Carpenter’s Halloween.

The film is said to focus on the iconic slasher Michael Myers once again, though recent comments from McBride indicate a major shift for the character when he returns to cinemas in 2018. While speaking with the Empire Film Podcast, McBride revealed the new Halloween will be a continuation of the first two films in the long-running franchise.

“Look at where the Halloween franchise has gone,” McBride said. “There’s a lot of room for improvement. David and I are coming from it as, we are horror fans, and we are humongous fans of John Carpenter and of what he did with the original Halloween, so I think from watching this and being disappointed by other versions of this series, I think we’re just trying to strip it down and just take it back to what was so good about the original. It was just very simple and just achieved that level of horror that wasn’t corny and it wasn’t turning Michael Myers into some supernatural being that couldn’t be killed. That stuff to me isn’t scary. I want to be scared by something that I really think could happen.”

Myers became a series staple after a minor deviation in Halloween III: Season of the Witch. The character has since been the antagonist of every other film in the series and became an immortal character with some paranormal elements, with the protagonists having a figure out a way to eliminate the threat.

The new movie seems to be doing away with that element of the character under McBride and Green’s guiding hands.

“I think it’s much more horrifying to be scared by someone standing in the shadows while you’re taking the trash out as opposed to someone who can’t be killed pursuing you,” McBride added.

Halloween is currently scheduled to be released October 19, 2018. Shooting on the film has not yet begun.

