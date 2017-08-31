Eli Roth Directs a Horrifying TV Spot for Halloween Horror Nights

For over 25 years, Universal Studios‘ Halloween Horror Nights has dared guests to step inside their favorite horror films to experience all the horrors those films have to offer. To celebrate this year’s festivities, director Eli Roth crafted a TV spot to capture the fun, excitement and fear that comes along with attending the celebration in both Hollywood, Calif. and Orlando, Fla. Check out a behind-the-scenes featurette of his gruesome commercial above!

“I first got involved with Halloween Horror Nights as a fan. I had never been to anything like it before,” Roth explained. “I wanted to do a TV spot where people watch it and there’s so much in there that they want to see it again so they can catch everything.”

This year’s festivities could be the biggest the attraction has ever seen, bringing to life some of the most beloved horror properties in history, ranging from The Shining to Saw to American Horror Story.

“The thing is, I’m a fan of all these movies, so you need to do something where it’s a fine line of replicating what those filmmakers did, so we’re paying homage to it, but also putting your own little spin on it so it’s your version in a TV spot,” Roth said of crafting the TV spot.

The filmmaker behind Cabin Fever and Hostel urges viewers to watch the TV spot closely, revealing, “I get to, basically, take all of my favorite characters, all my favorite horror ideas, and put them in a blender and jam them into 30 seconds. It’s really fun and loaded with Easter Eggs.”

Halloween Horror Nights is the seminal experience for horror fans every year, no matter how deep your love of horror runs.

“I love Horror Nights because, every year, I want to see what the mazes are and I want to see how they do them,” Roth explained of his passion for the attraction. “The people that run Horror Nights put so much love and care into the mazes. They actually start prepping them in November, right after the event ends. The detail and the work and the craftsmanship that they put into the mazes, they’re so real, they’re so lifelike. Even as a superfan, I get so excited. I just want to show the fun and energy and creativity of Horror Nights.”

This year, Halloween Horror Nights features more mazes than ever, and with 29 terrifying event nights from which to choose, the scares are limitless. Event dates include September 15-16, 22-23, 28-30, October 1, 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 25-29, 31 and November 2-4, 2017.

