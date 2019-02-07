‘Halloween 2’: ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Scribe Scott Teems In Talks to Write

Narcos: Mexico scribe Scott Teems is reportedly in talks to write the script for Halloween 2, the follow-up to 2018s hit horror reboot/sequel, Halloween.

Collider reports that while Blumhouse, the film’s production company, has not commented in the rumors, sources close to the situation have informed the outlet that Teems has been speaking with producers about the job.

In addition to his work on Narcos, Teems has also written a new adaptation for the Stephen King novel Firestarter — which was previously adapted as a 1984 film staring Drew Barrymore — and an adaptation for King’s novella The Breathing Method.

Doctor Strange writer/director Scott Derrickson is reportedly attached to The Breathing Method film, while writer/director Fatih Akin (In The Fade) is in talks to direct the Firestarter film.

The new Halloween movie was a massive success, earning more the $250 million at the box office on a budget of an estimated $15 million. The film also holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 80% Fresh, making it the second best-reviewed Halloween film since the original in 1978.

“Halloween largely wipes the slate clean after decades of disappointing sequels, ignoring increasingly elaborate mythology in favor of basic – yet still effective – ingredients,” the site’s Critics Consensus reads.

Director and co-writer David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Eastbound & Down) spoke about the film at a round table press event, prior to its release, and shared about why he wanted to make it in the first place.

“Selfishness, really – I didn’t want to see someone else’s!” he joked. “I’ve just been a huge fan of the movies. All of them, actually. But particularly the original film, which got under my skin in a way that no other horror film has – well, maybe The Silence of the Lambs. Those two movies really affected me. I saw them in my youth and they were very exciting and terrifying.”

“As the franchise progressed it got more and more complicated… my concept and Danny’s, when we started talking about it, is ‘Are you allowed to go back, in the industry, in the realm of franchises, go back and say something didn’t happen? Let’s simplify it again and go back to the least complicated version.’ And so, I wanted to do that rather than having to incorporate all of the mythology that the series absorbed over the years, and I was worried that someone would not [do that],” he added, per Birth.Death.Movies.

Finally, Gordon quipped that he could also “use it as a device to be able to meet John Carpenter!”

Halloween is currently available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital download. The sequel does not yet have an announced release date.