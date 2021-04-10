Hallmark Movies: What's Airing Tonight

✖

Hallmark Channel's Spring Fling movie series is underway, so if cozy romance is what you seek, look no further. Tonight's schedule features two favorites as well as a new romantic comedy to keep things fresh. At 7:00 p.m. ET, Maggie Lawson and Sam Page go to war over an independent bookstore in 2019's The Story of Us, and at 11:01 p.m. ET One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton stars in the fan-favorite Summer Villa. For the primetime 9:00 p.m. ET spot, Hallmark presents As Luck Would Have It, the Irish romance starring Sweet Magnolia's JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Downton Abbey's Allen Leech.

"Lindsey (Swisher) travels to Ireland to acquire land that is perfect for a resort," reads the official Hallmark description for As Luck Would Have It. "She decides to enter the town's matchmaking festival to prove her investment and win over a handsome local (Leech)."

Swisher spoke with Entertainment Tonight and shared how her grandmother inspired her to take the part. "During COVID, my grandmother had spent a lot of time watching Hallmark movies and I was visiting her right before I had gotten sent the script. I had been asked to do some over the years but I just hadn't been able to with timing and work and stuff," Swisher explained. "And she said, 'Why don't you ever do one of these?' I was like, 'You know, Grandma, I'm going to do one for you so you can watch one and it'll make you happy.' She loves these movies so much and all of my friends love these movies, and I have so many friends who do these movies. I watch these movies. And it wasn't two weeks later that I got the script for this and it was in Ireland and there was a tasteful storyline about my character's grandmother, and I thought, 'OK, I'm listening to the signs. This is the one. If I'm going to do it, let's do it.'"

"Right before I go back to work in Atlanta [on Sweet Magnolias], it's a great opportunity to work opposite some amazing people and off I went," Swisher continued. "It's been such a great experience. I am an absolute fan of all of these incredible, heartwarming movies and I'm so happy to be a part of one. I'm really proud of this one. It's really beautiful and it's a beautiful love story to Ireland and I got to work with a dear friend of mine, Allen Leech."

"There are a lot of love stories," Swisher said. "There's a love story with the castle. There's a love story to her grandmother. A love story to finding what makes her happy, and she's very successful with what she does but I don't know that it checks every box." Ultimately, Swisher thinks that "if you're a fan of Hallmark movies, this will check all of those boxes."