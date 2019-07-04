Halle Berry Reacts to ‘Little Mermaid’ Casting Confusion After Halle Bailey Lands Ariel Role

Halle Berry responded to fans confusing her with Halle Bailey following news the singer was cast on the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. The actress took to Twitter to send well wishes to the 18-year-old R&B singer for her exciting new role.

“In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations [Halle Bailey] on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey,” Berry wrote alongside a photo of a dark skinned Ariel, and a photo of Bailey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Berry was poking fun at fans who at first were confused thinking she had been cast on the role, seemingly because both of their last names are written similar.

Bailey, who is known as one half of the R&B duo ChloexHalle, responded to the Oscar winner’s tweet shortly after.

“this means the world. happy to share names with you [two crying face emojis] love you lots,” Bailey wrote on social media.

The casting news gathered backlash from some fans who complained about changing the titular mermaid’s race from the original movie. However, most of the social media comments celebrated the casting choice.

“And you already know we support you 110% [laughing out loud] people can be mad all they want we stan you Queen,” one user responded to Bailey’s tweet.

“I’ve seen very few people upset by this. To those few, mermaids come from under the sea. Not the Caucasus Mountains. DO YO THANG GIRL!!!!!” Another user wrote.

As first reported by Variety, Bailey was the first choice for the new version, despite a months-long talent search for the role of Ariel.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” director Rob Marshall said in a statement.

Bailey joins the cast, which also includes Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina. Melissa McCarthy is reportedly in talks to join the cast as well as Ursula, though the reports lead to massive social media response.

The new film will reportedly use original songs from the 1989 animated classic, as well as new tunes by original composer Alan Menken and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The role marks Bailey’s film debut. Halle and her sister Chloe Bailey also star in the Freeform series Grown-ish. ChloexHalle rose to fame on YouTube and were later signed by Parkwood Entertainment. The duo opened for Beyoncé during her Lemonade tour, have performed at the Coachella Music and Arts festival and sang the National Anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl.