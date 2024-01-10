Halle Berry Mourns Late 'X-Men' Co-Star Adan Canto

Halle Berry posted a tribute to her X-Men co-star Adan Canto after news of his death broke on Tuesday. Canto played Sunspot, a character with close ties to Berry's character Storm in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Berry mourned a talented actor and a friend gone far too soon.

"I don't have the words just yet... But my dear sweet friend Adan just gained wings," Berry wrote alongside a photo of Canto. "Forever, forever in my heart." Canto was 42 years old and was privately battling against appendiceal cancer, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. He is survived by his wife, painter and sculptor Stephanie Lindquist, and their two children – three-year-old son Roman and 1-year-old daughter Eve.

Berry and Canto worked together on other projects over the years as well. – in 2020 they both starred in the sports drama Bruised together. The movie was Berry's directorial debut, so chances are good that she had a hand in choosing him for the role. According to Berry, they were close friends off screen as well.

Cantos' representative told reporters that he had been battling cancer for some time but had decided to keep it private for the most part. They said: "Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many." Meanwhile, Warner Bros. and Fox Entertainment issued a statement as well.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto," it read. "A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago. Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

Canto had been a star of The Cleaning Lady up until his condition made him too sick to continue working. His reps confirmed that his treatment was the reason his was not included in the current season of the show. Fans and friends alike expressed shock at his death on social media this week, but many are sharing tributes like Barry's. His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.