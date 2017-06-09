Godzilla 2 Adds Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Actress

Zhang Ziyi has joined the ever growing cast of Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

According to Deadline, the 38-year-old Chinese actress will appear in the sequel to Gareth Edwards’s 2014 movie and has a “major role” in Legendary and Warner Bros.’ Monsterverse — the shared universe that also features King Kong and the other monstrous creatures from Skull Island.

And like most of the Godzilla 2 cast, details on Zhang’s role are being kept under wraps.

The Memoirs Of A Geisha and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress joins a cast that already includes Sally Hawkins (Blue Jasmine) returning as Project Monarch scientist Dr. Vivienne Graham, Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Ken Watanabe (Batman Begins), Bradley Whitford (Get Out) and Aisha Hinds (Under the Dome).

Godzilla (2014) – In this gritty, realistic sci-fi action epic, Godzilla returns to its roots as one of the world’s most recognized monsters. Directed by Gareth Edwards and featuring an all-star international cast, this spectacular adventure pits Godzilla against malevolent creatures that, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

Krampus and Trick’r’Treat filmmaker, Michael Dougherty, will helm Godzilla: King of the Monsters, based on a script he wrote with his Krampus co-writer, Zach Shields.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is scheduled for a March 22, 2019 release. Godzilla vs Kong will hit theaters on May 22, 2020.

Photo Credit: Sony