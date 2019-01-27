‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel’s Working Title Reportedly Revealed

More details about the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel continue to leak out, as Production Weekly apparently revealed the working title on Wednesday.

The upcoming Ghostbusters movie will be called Rust City, at least during the production process. The title gives little indication about what the movie will be about, and chances are it will not last into the theatrical stage. Still, getting the inside scoop on the new movie has some fans more excited than ever.

Ernie Hudson, who co-starred in the original Ghostbusters and has expressed interest in returning to the franchise, seemed to confirm the news on Twitter. Hudson retweeted a story from Comicbook.com, implying that the working title was correct.

“Honestly, how does [ComicBook.com] always get the [Ghostbusters] scoop?” he wondered. Many took his tweet as confirmation of the title.

Meanwhile, Jason Reitman, who will direct the upcoming film, tweeted confirmation of the release date on Saturday, while also giving fans a hashtag to rally around.

“July 10, 2020 #GB20,” he wrote.

Reitman is the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two Ghostbusters movies years ago. He spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the project earlier this month, explaining that it is the original passion project for him.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” he said. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

The Ghostbusters sequel was announced last week, to mixed responses from fans. The movie will reportedly continue the story set forth in the first two films from 1984 and 1989. Based on the announcement and Reitman’s interview, it sounds like it will ignore the 2016 reboot, which was not a huge hit critically or financially.

The still-untitled Ghostbusters sequel is mired in secrecy. One popular theory is that it will center around a cast of teenagers. This still does little to address the hopes of fans who want to see the original cast back together. Hudson, for one, is on board.

“I don’t know. Nobody has approached me with a contract,” he said recently on The Johnny Dare Morning Show. “I think the Ghostbusters fans have been wanting [a ‘passing of the torch’] dynamic to happen, so I know whatever happens is going to be in that tradition… I’m excited about that. I’d be more excited if they called me and offered me a job, but no matter what happens the fact that they’re doing it is really cool.”

The Ghostbusters sequel is slated to debut in the summer of 2020.