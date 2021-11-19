‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Star Mckenna Grace Releases Debut Single ‘Haunted House’ With Music Video

Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Mckenna Grace is bringing more than her acting talents to Hollywood’s new take on the beloved movie. If you stay through the film’s end credits, the song you’ll hear playing is performed by the 15-year-old actress, who plays Phoebe in the new Paul Rudd-led movie. Grace also released the track “Haunted House” in its entirety Thursday, complete with an official music video.

“HAUNTED HOUSE out now and SURPRISE!!!” Grace tweeted Thursday. “Can’t believe I’m typing this, but it plays in the end credits of GB! Being part of Ghostbusters is a highlight of my film journey and having my first single be part of it is one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Grace, who is signed with Photo Finish Records, said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that the single is inspired by a “rough time” in her personal life amid the COVID pandemic. “I wanted to write a song about how even after someone’s not in your life anymore, their memory never really leaves you,” she said. “You could take it as a breakup song, but it could also be about a friend or a family member or any kind of relationship that’s ended.”

Ghosbusters: Afterlife also stars Carrie Coon as Pheobe’s mom Callie and Finn Wolfhard as her brother Trevor. The family finds a connection to the original Ghostbusters after moving into a rural farmhouse they inherited from their grandfather, and chaos ensues. Paul Rudd and original Ghostbusters actors Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson also appear in the film.

Acting professional for 10 years and kicking off her music career hasn’t encumbered the young star at all, she told Collider ahead of Friday’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife premiere. “I’ve been acting since I was five and a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, that poor girl. All she does is work. She needs to go outside, ride a bike,’” she said. “Those to me are the stupidest comments and stuff because I have so much fun. It’s like, ‘Oh, she needs to be outside. Ah!’ I’m literally outside skating, doing all sorts of stuff. [It’s] just, a lot of parts of my life I don’t share on social media, so it’s hard to see behind the curtain. But honestly, this is what I love doing. This is my passion. I would not rather be doing anything else besides this, anything creative.”