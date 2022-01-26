‘Game of Thrones’ Star Peter Dinklage Has Oscar-Ready Movie Coming out Soon

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has another major role in the new movie Cyrano, premiering in the U.S. this week. The musical romantic drama is based on the 19th century play Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand. Early screenings of the film have already stirred up Oscar buzz – particularly for Dinklage in the starring role.

Cyrano is an adaptation of a classic play about a tragic love triangle. It was adapted for the screen by Erica Schmidt and directed by Joe Schmidt, and produced by MGM with Bron Creative and Working Title Films. The movie had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival back in September – which is where the Oscar buzz has come from – but, like so many other movies last year, its wider release was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans throughout the U.S. will finally get a chance to see the movie on Friday, Jan. 28 in theaters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dinklage plays Cyrano de Bergerac – a noble-born soldier in the French Army in the mid-1600s with a passion for poetry and music as well as a talent for dueling. In the original play, Cyrano was cast as generally unattractive and described with a large nose. These features shake his confidence and prevent him from confessing his love to Roxane – played in this movie by Haley Bennett.

Roxane considers Cyrano her best friend and often encourages him to stand up for himself, but ultimately does not reciprocate his romantic feelings. Instead, she is in love with Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) Cyrano secretly helps Christian write love letters and poems to Roxane to make her happy.

The new film adaptation has gotten generally positive reviews so far and has already won two awards from the Detroit Film Critics Society – best film and best actor for Dinklage. It was nominated for Golden Globes and has nominations at the upcoming Hollywood Critics Association Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Whether it will come through on the hopes of Oscar nominations and wins has yet to be seen. Many fans are enthusiastic about the idea of Dinklage getting some personal recognition for this role. He has won a Golden Globe and several Emmy Awards for his work on Game of Thrones but has yet to be nominated for an Academy Award. Thanks to Cyrano, this might be the year that finally changes.