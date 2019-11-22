‘Frozen 2’: What Twitter Is Saying on Opening Day

After six years, Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven are back in action in Frozen 2, and the charm of the animated film hasn’t cooled down. As Frozen 2 officially hit theaters on Nov. 22, fans took to Twitter to react to the highly anticipated sequel to Disney‘s 2013 hit Frozen, which delves into Elsa’s past and sees her set out on a dangerous journey.

Sequels are always tough, but #Frozen2 is even better than the first one. pic.twitter.com/c8fDCT1Dxw — bianca is frozen too ❄️ 🌈 (@thusspokebianca) November 22, 2019

“[Frozen 2] was an enjoyable follow up to the first. Some great songs, alot (sic) of laughs, and beautiful animation. An interesting story expanding the mythology, but it felt rushed. It should’ve been 20 minutes longer,” one person wrote. “Overall it’s a highly entertaining movie the whole family can enjoy.”

“[Frozen 2] DID NOT HAVE TO GO OFF LIKE THAT,” another commented. “Truly incredible that one of Disney’s most popular films was able to create a sequel just as fulfilling, stunning, and relatable as the original. Expectations exceeded.”

DISNEY NEVER DISAPPOINTS ME ELSA’S HAIR?? SHOW YOURSELF > LET IT GO THE ANIMATION, THE ENTIRE SOUNDTRACK PANIC’S VERSION OF INTO THE UNKNOWN? IM CRYING, THANK YOU DISNEY#Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/k1JCs8yABE — Santa’s Slut✨ (@SharkBrat) November 22, 2019

“[Frozen 2] is beyond expectations and the soundtrack is soooo good!! my fav disney movie as of yet,” one praised the sequel.

“Spoiler Free Frozen 2 review -Nothing I’d consider scarier than the first one -Lots of songs that are all solid -I cried a lot Totally worth seeing,” another tweeted. “Also, the post credit scene is worth sitting through the incredibly long credits if you’re patient.”

A sequel to 2013’s Frozen, which made over $400 million domestically and brought in over $1 billion worldwide, the film sets out to explore Elsa’s past and answer the question why she has magical powers. Joined by Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, Elsa ventures north beyond Arendelle, where the group find themselves at the edge of a mysterious enchanted forest and where Elsa must hope her powers are enough to save her friends and her kingdom.

The sequel to the 2013 blockbuster brings back Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Josh Gad as Olaf, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and introduces new characters including Sterling K. Brown’s Lieutenant Matthias, the leader of the troop of soldiers shown in the trailer.

Frozen 2 is currently in theaters.