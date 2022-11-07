Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Lineup Released: See the Full Schedule
Thanksgiving may still be a few weeks away, but Freeform is already counting down the days until Christmas. The network is once again set to spread some holiday cheer with the return of its fan-favorite holiday lineup, Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas, the annual tradition set to bring hours upon hours of holiday-perfect entertainment with beloved Christmas movies and classics.
25 Days of Christmas 2022's lineup is back to the brim and will officially kick off on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. sharp with a holiday episode of The Simpsons. Throughout the next 25 days, those tuning into Freeform can expect to get cozy with essential Christmastime movies like The Santa Clause trilogy, A Christmas Carol, Home Alone, and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Freeform will continue to spread the yuletide cheer with Christmas classics including Frosty the Snowman, Miracle on 34th Street, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. This year's event also includes holiday episodes of The Simpsons, a marathon of Disney-Pixar's Toy Story movies, and the network premiere of Frozen II, Olaf's Frozen Adventure, Last Christmas, and more. Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas event will then conclude on Christmas Day, when the network will air a long list of holiday favorites beginning with Home Alone at 7 a.m. and ending with Home Alone 2: Lost in New York at 11:30 p.m.
In addition to the 25 Days of Christmas event, fans can watch "Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Past," an all-new unlocked channel on ABC.com and the ABC app, beginning Nov. 21. Keep scrolling to see Freeform's complete 25 Days of Christmas lineup (all times are ET).
Dec. 1 - Dec. 5
Thursday, Dec. 1
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
10:30 a.m. - Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
4:00 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Friday, Dec. 2
7:00 a.m. – The Preacher's Wife
9:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
11:35 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
2:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:20 p.m. - Home Alone
6:50 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
11:30 p.m. – The Star (2017)
1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Saturday, Dec. 3
7:00 a.m. - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
9:00 a.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
10:30 a.m. – The Star (2017)
12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
2:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
9:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
10:50 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
11:55 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
Sunday, Dec. 4
7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:05 a.m. - Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
10:10 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
12:15 p.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
2:20 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:40 p.m. – Home Alone
9:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:50 p.m. – Daddy's Home 2
Monday, Dec. 5
7:00 a.m. – Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
1:35 p.m. – Daddy's Home 2
3:45 p.m. – Home Alone
6:15 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:55 p.m. – Scrooged
12:00 a.m. – Snow
Dec. 6 - Dec. 10
Tuesday, Dec. 6
7:00 a.m. – Stealing Christmas
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
12:00 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
2:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
4:00 p.m. – Scrooged
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
Wednesday, Dec. 7
7:00 a.m. - Home Alone 3
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Thursday, Dec. 8
7:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
12:30 p.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
2:00 p.m. - Prancer Returns
4:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Christmas in Boston
Friday, Dec. 9
7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
9:05 a.m. – Home Alone
11:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
2:15 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
4:15 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
6:20 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
8:50 p.m. – Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)
11:00 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
11:30 p.m. – Home Alone
Saturday, Dec. 10
7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:05 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
11:05 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:10 p.m. – Home Alone
3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:20 p.m. - Frozen (Disney Animated)
8:50 p.m. – Frozen II (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
11:00 p.m. – Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
11:30 p.m. - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Dec. 11 - Dec. 15
Sunday, Dec. 11
7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
9:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
11:05 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
1:10 p.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
2:40 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:30 p.m. – Last Christmas – Freeform Premiere
Monday, Dec. 12
7:00 a.m. - Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
1:00 p.m. – Home for the Holidays (1995)
3:30 p.m. – Last Christmas
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Christmas Cupid
Tuesday, Dec. 13
7:00 a.m. – Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol – Freeform Premiere
8:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
8:30 a.m. - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Snowglobe
Wednesday, Dec. 14
7:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – Almost Christmas
2:00 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday
4:00 p.m. – The Preacher's Wife
6:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Thursday, Dec. 15
7:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus
10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons
12:00 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday
2:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
4:00 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Dec. 16 - Dec. 20
Friday, Dec. 16
7:00 a.m. - It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
9:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
9:30 a.m. – Prep & Landing (Disney Animation)
10:00 a.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animation)
10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
12:30 p.m. – Home Alone
3:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
7:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
10:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Family Guy
Saturday, Dec. 17
7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
10:00 a.m. – Home Alone
12:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:10 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
5:15 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
8:55 p.m. – Home Alone
11:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Sunday, Dec. 18
7:00 a.m. - Cricket on the Hearth
8:00 a.m. - Call Me Claus
10:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
2:40 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Scrooged
Monday, Dec. 19
7:00 a.m. – Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30 p.m. – Scrooged
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 20
7:00 a.m. – Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
12:00 p.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
1:30 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:30 p.m. – Last Christmas
12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
Dec. 21 - Dec. 25
Wednesday, Dec. 21
7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m. – Last Christmas
1:00 p.m. – Home Alone
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
8:00 p.m. – Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)
8:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
9:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Thursday, Dec. 22
7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:00 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
11:00 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:00 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
1:30 p.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
3:00 p.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
4:30 p.m. – The Star (2017)
6:30 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
7:30 p.m. - Frosty the Snowman
8:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
11:00 p.m. – Prep & Landing (Disney Animation)
11:30 p.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animation)
12:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)
Friday, Dec. 23
7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30 a.m. – Home Alone
10:00 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:40 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:20 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
7:00 p.m. – Home Alone
9:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
Saturday, Dec. 24
7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers
9:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:40 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:50 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
7:20 p.m. - The Santa Clause
9:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, Dec. 25
7:00 a.m. – Home Alone
9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
1:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
2:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
7:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:00 p.m. – Home Alone
11:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York