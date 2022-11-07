Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Lineup Released: See the Full Schedule

Thanksgiving may still be a few weeks away, but Freeform is already counting down the days until Christmas. The network is once again set to spread some holiday cheer with the return of its fan-favorite holiday lineup, Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas, the annual tradition set to bring hours upon hours of holiday-perfect entertainment with beloved Christmas movies and classics. 25 Days of Christmas 2022's lineup is back to the brim and will officially kick off on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. sharp with a holiday episode of The Simpsons. Throughout the next 25 days, those tuning into Freeform can expect to get cozy with essential Christmastime movies like The Santa Clause trilogy, A Christmas Carol, Home Alone, and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Freeform will continue to spread the yuletide cheer with Christmas classics including Frosty the Snowman, Miracle on 34th Street, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. This year's event also includes holiday episodes of The Simpsons, a marathon of Disney-Pixar's Toy Story movies, and the network premiere of Frozen II, Olaf's Frozen Adventure, Last Christmas, and more. Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas event will then conclude on Christmas Day, when the network will air a long list of holiday favorites beginning with Home Alone at 7 a.m. and ending with Home Alone 2: Lost in New York at 11:30 p.m. In addition to the 25 Days of Christmas event, fans can watch "Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Past," an all-new unlocked channel on ABC.com and the ABC app, beginning Nov. 21. Keep scrolling to see Freeform's complete 25 Days of Christmas lineup (all times are ET).

Dec. 1 - Dec. 5 Thursday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

10:30 a.m. - Family Guy

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:00 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Friday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – The Preacher's Wife

9:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

11:35 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

2:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:20 p.m. - Home Alone

6:50 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

11:30 p.m. – The Star (2017)

1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968) Saturday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

9:00 a.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m. – The Star (2017)

12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

2:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

9:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

10:50 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

11:55 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol Sunday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:05 a.m. - Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

10:10 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

12:15 p.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

2:20 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone

9:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50 p.m. – Daddy's Home 2 Monday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

1:35 p.m. – Daddy's Home 2

3:45 p.m. – Home Alone

6:15 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:55 p.m. – Scrooged

12:00 a.m. – Snow

Dec. 6 - Dec. 10 Tuesday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. – Stealing Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

4:00 p.m. – Scrooged

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze Wednesday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. - Home Alone 3

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Thursday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:30 p.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

2:00 p.m. - Prancer Returns

4:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Christmas in Boston Friday, Dec. 9

7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m. – Home Alone

11:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

2:15 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

4:15 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

6:20 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

8:50 p.m. – Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 p.m. – Home Alone Saturday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:05 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

11:05 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10 p.m. – Home Alone

3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m. - Frozen (Disney Animated)

8:50 p.m. – Frozen II (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

11:00 p.m. – Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Dec. 11 - Dec. 15 Sunday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

11:05 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

1:10 p.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:30 p.m. – Last Christmas – Freeform Premiere Monday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. - Family Guy

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

1:00 p.m. – Home for the Holidays (1995)

3:30 p.m. – Last Christmas

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Christmas Cupid Tuesday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol – Freeform Premiere

8:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

8:30 a.m. - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Snowglobe Wednesday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:30 a.m. – Almost Christmas

2:00 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday

4:00 p.m. – The Preacher's Wife

6:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Thursday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus

10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

12:00 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday

2:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

4:00 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Dec. 16 - Dec. 20 Friday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. - It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:30 a.m. – Prep & Landing (Disney Animation)

10:00 a.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animation)

10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:30 p.m. – Home Alone

3:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

10:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Family Guy Saturday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone

12:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:10 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

8:55 p.m. – Home Alone

11:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Sunday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. - Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. - Call Me Claus

10:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:40 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Scrooged Monday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30 p.m. – Scrooged

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause Tuesday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy

10:30 a.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

1:30 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. – Last Christmas

12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns