First ‘Breaking Bad’ Photo With Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Revealed

Breaking Bad fans are devouring a new image that star Aaron Paul shared of himself and Bryan Cranston. In the photo, the two men hold their shoes as they walk barefoot through a creek, Paul slightly in front of Cranston.

“Even sooner,” Paul captioned the photo.

Fans immediately responded to the photo with Breaking Bad reactions GIFs and memes. Many wondered if Paul’s vague caption had to do with the project’s release date possibly being sooner than anticipated.

Most fans were bewildered by the image, provided with no other context other than Paul’s tweet from last week that included two sepia-filtered donkeys and the caption “Soon.” The tweet helped fuel rumors about a possible Breaking Bad movie, especially when fans realized that Cranston posted the exact same tweet at the exact same time.

Further piquing fans’ interest, Breaking Bad screenwriter and Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould retweeted Paul’s post, adding the caption: “Looking forward to this.”

Looking forward to this. https://t.co/tiep2BTeI8 — Peter Gould (@petergould) June 25, 2019

Fans have not yet been able to puzzle out the solution to the mysterious Breaking Bad posts, as the sequel has been a top-secret project thus far. While nothing has officially been announced, it was reported that series creator Vince Gilligan is returning for a film following the character Jesse Pinkman (Paul) after the events of the series finale.

Many have speculated that the movie will be told at least partially in flashbacks, considering that Cranston is involved. Like many others on the show, Cranston’s central character Walter White did not make it out alive — or at least, he did not appear to.

Paul last commented on the possibility of a new Breaking Bad project in March during an interview with Variety‘s Coffee Talk. At the time, he said that he “hadn’t heard anything” about such a project, but that’d “love to be a part of it.”

“If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it,” he added, saying nothing more.

Breaking Bad aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013 and found a lot of traction on Netflix as well. According to a report from Deadline, Netflix picked up the first-run rights to a possible Breaking Bad movie, after which it would air on the cable channel as well.