New ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer Released: Mrs. Grey Will See You Now

Mrs. Grey will see you now, Fifty Shades fans. Fans of Fifty Shades Freed got a surprise Monday night during the season premiere of ABC’s The Bachelor, when Universal Pictures released a titillating new trailer for the final installment in the trilogy.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, who gets some surprising news at the end of the trailer: “It seems you’re pregnant, Mrs. Grey.”

While this isn’t technically a spoiler, as Anastasia and Christian have two children in the books, it may come as a shock for movie viewers. For now, it’s unclear if the scene from the trailer is related to Anastasia’s first or second pregnancy.

The rest of the trailer features a high-speed car chase, a power struggle, a bar fight, passionate sex and a wedding.

In another trailer released last week for Fifty Shades Freed, we learn that Ana’s ex-companion Jack returns to cause danger to the newlyweds, leading to a wild car chase, a glimpse of Ana packing a gun and a shot of an aggressive kidnapping scene that shows a mystery blonde tied to a chair.

Meanwhile, Ana grills Christian, asking, “Did you sleep with her?” She’s presumably talking about attractive architect Gia Matteo, whom they met after he purchased a rural stone mansion for his wife. From their first encounter, Ana could tell Gia has her eyes on Christian’s prize.

Though the film promises to pack action and mystery, Twitter fans are admittedly most excited to see millionaire Christian in a new role this time around: the role of sweet, protective husband.

The first film in the series, Fifty Shades of Grey, was released in 2015 and earned $571 million worldwide against a $40 million budget; its sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, came out in 2016 and earned $381 million worldwide against a $55 million budget.

Fifty Shades Freed debuts February 9, just in time for a steamy Valentine’s Day.