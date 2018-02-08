‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Star Arielle Kebbel Pleads for Help Finding Missing Sister

Actress Arielle Kebbel is searching for her sister, Julia, who has been missing for several days.

“My family and I are asking for any and all information that may help in our search for my sister Julia,” the Fifty Shades Freed actress, 32, said in a statement. “We are so grateful and touched by the incredible support we have received from everyone. We are hopeful that she is safe and will not stop looking until she is back home with us.”

Julia was last seen walking her chocolate Labrador Retriever, Cindy Crawford, around 11 p.m. on January 31 in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles. She is 36 years old, 5’3″, and weighs 105 pounds. She has bleach blonde hair and also has tattoos on both forearms.

The star also shared a missing persons poster on her Instagram account on Sunday, asking followers for their help.

“My sister Julia is still missing. Pls read, repost print & distribute. She was last seen Wed night in Silver Lake. Thank you all so much for your support. We are so grateful,” Kebbel wrote.

PEOPLE initially reported there was a fire in Julia Kebbel’s apartment the day she went missing, but has since removed any mention of said fire.

Famous friends of the actress, including Amy Schumer, Shiri Appleby and Odette Annable, have joined in on the search, sharing the post on their own accounts and writing heartfelt messages.

“Arielle Kebbel, a cast mate from Life Unexpected and UnReal, is in need of our help. Her sister is missing. Please read below, take a look at the photos and if you see or hear anything, please reach out,” Appleby wrote on Instagram.

Kebbel’s most recent credits include Fifty Shades Freed, which opens in theaters on Feb. 9. In the film, she plays an architect who drives a wedge between the franchise’s central couple.

Other credits of Kebbel’s include unREAL and Ballers.

Anyone with information about Julia Kebbel can contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-996-1800 or KlaasKIDS at 855-733-5567.