‘Fast & Furious 9’ Production Stops After Stuntman Injured

Production on Fast & Furious 9 has been halted after a stuntman was injured on set of the film, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Police and paramedics were called to Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios in the U.K. following an accident with a crew member, the nature of which is unknown. The crew member is believed to have suffered a serious head injury and their condition is currently unknown.

“We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen,” a spokesperson from Universal said in a statement. “We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.”

It is unclear whether any of the film’s main cast was present at the time.

“An ambulance, three ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Leavesden Studios shortly before midday today, following reports of a man injured in a fall,” a spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service added. “One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance.”

A source told The Sun that the man’s family was at the studio at the time of the accident to watch him perform.

Fast & Furious 9 is the next upcoming installment in the Fast franchise and stars Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Vin Diesel, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Anna Sawai and Charlize Theron. The movie will follow the spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham and will be released on Aug. 2. Fast & Furious 9 is expected to hit theaters on May 22, 2020.

Last week, the film shared the first photo of the majority of the main cast, with Cena making his Fast debut in the action flick. The photo saw the WWE star pose with co-stars Gibson, Brewster, Emmauel, Diesel, Sawai, Bridges and Rodriguez and director Justin Lin, with the message wishing Rodriguez as a happy birthday as the actress appropriately held a cake to mark the occasion.

Diesel recently revealed that both Theron and Mirren would be returning for the ninth installment of the franchise after the two actors made their debut in 2017’s The Fate of The Furious. Theron plays cyberterrorist Cipher, while Mirren is Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Statham’s Deckard Shaw. Mirren will also appear in Hobbs & Shaw.

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures