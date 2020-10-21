'Fast and Furious' Franchise Is Coming to an End, and Fans Can't Believe It

Fans were left in a state of disbelief Tuesday after it was confirmed that the Fast and Furious franchise is coming to an end. According to sources who spoke to Deadline, the franchise, which launched back in 2001, will conclude after two final movies, bringing the total number of films to 11. An air date for the final film has not been revealed, though, with F9 set to be released in May 2021; the franchise will have run for more than two decades by the time it officially wraps.

The action-packed film series began in 2001 when The Fast and the Furious made its theatrical debut, starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker as lead-footed protagonists. The film spawned an original trilogy, which focused on illegal street racing with 2 Fast 2 Furious premiering in 2003 and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift debuting in 2006. That first trilogy of films became many more, with Fast & Furious coming out in 2009, with several other films following.

Given the popularity of the franchise and the length with which it has survived, many fans were left speechless after hearing Tuesday's news that it would soon be concluding. As shockwaves reverberated through the Fast and Furious fandom, many took to social media to react. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the end of the franchise.