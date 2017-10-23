Jordana Brewster Weighs in on Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson, Tyrese Gibson Feud

Another member of the Fast and Furious crew is weighing in on the current family feud, but don’t expect her to get involved or take sides.

Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia in the franchise, has spoken out about the ongoing social media battle between franchise stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tyrese Gibson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: How The Rock’s Jumanji Movie Connects to the Original

While attending the Good+ Foundation Halloween Bash in Los Angeles this weekend, Us Weekly asked Brewster about the fight and what she thought it meant for the franchise.

“I mean, I’m following it on Instagram, too,” Brewster explained. “I think ultimately we’re all a family, we all love working together. So hopefully it’s all going to be OK in the end, but I’m watching like everybody else.”

After that comment, Brewster added that the whole situation was “just interesting.”

More: Terminator 6 to Begin Filming in March

It was recently announced that the ninth Fast and Furious film was being delayed a year, from 2019 to 2020. Around the same time of that announcement, The Rock revealed that he and Jason Statham’s characters would be getting their own spinoff movie. Gibson took to social media to blame Johnson for the Furious delay. He called the actor out for being selfish, asking if this would turn into another Baywatch (referring to Johnson’s film that bombed with critics and at the box office).

Johnson has also taken aim at Gibson on social media, shooting an entire video to make fun of the singer/actor’s recent R&B album.