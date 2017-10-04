‘Fast and Furious 9’ Pushed Back to 2020

It looks like the Fast and Furious franchise hit a bit of a speed bump this week.

After the massive success of Fate of the Furious earlier this year, the ninth and tenth films in the franchise were set to release in 2019 and 2021. Unfortunately, that schedule has been altered quite a bit, as Universal has announced that Fast and Furious 9 will be moved back an entire year.

Originally slated for April 19, 2019, Fast and Furious 9 will now hit theaters on April 10, 2020.

This announcement also came with the news that Trolls 2 would be moving dates to make room for the new Fast and Furious film. Instead of April 10, the Trolls sequel will hit theaters a couple months earlier, on February 14.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, Fate of the Furious grossed over $1.2 billion in the worldwide box office. The film starred Vin Diesel, Dwane Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Kurt Russell.

Gray and James Wan found success helming the last two Furious installments, but a director for the ninth film has yet to be revealed.