‘F9’: New ‘Fast and Furious’ Movie’s Intense Poster Released, Trailer Coming Friday

The new poster for Fast & Furious 9 is here, just days ahead of the new trailer that’s slated to hit this coming Friday. While it’s light on plot details, it does show star Vin Diesel lounging against the hood of his hot-rod, complete with a diamond-studded crucifix dangling from the rearview mirror. It also promises the release date of “summer.”

The official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 will drop on Friday but will be ushered in by a special live concert. The Road to F9 Concert & Trailer Drop will feature live performances from Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris. Along with the cast of the film, the concert will be live-streamed on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

F9 will be helmed by Justin Lin, a franchise veteran who helped elevate the race-oriented action flicks to the global blockbuster that it is today. Returning in front of the camera along with Diesel are Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, along with Oscar winners Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Theron even shared a new bowl-cut she got for the film on her Instagram back in September. “She’s baaaaack,” she wrote in the caption, signaling the return of her enigmatic villain, Cipher.

“The Rock” himself, Dwayne Johnson will not be returning to F9, though he did star in the first Fast Saga spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

“The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand. As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting,” he told Screen Rant last year. “But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It’s unfinished.”

As far as the expanding franchise, it’s getting its own animated spinoff show on Netflix, which will star Diesel’s daughter, Similce. Fast & Furious: Spy Racers will co-star Teen Wolf alum, Tyler Posey, as Tony, the cousin to Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. Tony is recruited by a government agency to “infiltrate an elite racing league” that is actually a front for organized crime group SH1FT3R, with plans for world domination. Similce will play Sissy, a character who is the younger sister to Frostee, a tech genius voiced by Luke Youngblood.

The ninth installment of The Fast Saga pulls into theaters May 22.