Here Is Every Character Returning to ‘Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom’

Although some dinosaurs eat people, the characters in the Jurassic Park universe just can’t seem to stay away from them.

In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) head back to Isla Nublar, even though they know the volcano is about to explode. But they aren’t the only characters returning.

Here’s a look at each of the returning characters.

Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) will appear in Fallen Kingdom after missing out on Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World. As we saw in the trailer, Malcolm likely won’t be dragged back to the island. The mathematician is seen explaining dinosaurs to politicians, wondering if they should be saved.

Goldblum has said that his role in World is more of a cameo.

“It’s small… who knows, they may cut me out entirely! But if I stay in I’ll be a sprig of parsley or a little garnish, hopefully with some impact,” Goldblum told Empire in October.

Chris Pratt will be back to save the day as Owen Grady, although it’s not going to be a cakewalk. As we learned in World, he is a former U.S. Navy SEAL who is also a velociraptor expert. He’s trying to stay away from dinosaurs, but just like Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park III, he’s convinced to head back to Isla Nublar.

Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) won’t have to wear high heels while running from dinosaurs this time. Between World and Fallen Kingdom, she’s founded the Dinosaur Protection Group to save Isla Nublar’s cloned dinosaur population from extinction. Thankfully, it looks like Claire is not dragging her nephews to the island.

“We can say that there’s an extinction level event happening on the island, which is jeopardizing the lives of all the dinosaurs on that island and our movie begins,” Howard said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres this week.

Dr. Henry Wu (B.D. Wong) was the only member of the original Jurassic Park characters to appear in World. He is InGen’s chief scientist and helped create the Indominus Rex.

Of course, the dinosaurs will be back, including the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex from the original Jurassic Park. He played a key role in the climax of World. Another key player from World is Blue, Owen’s trained velociraptor. When Claire reminds him that Blue is still alive, he agrees to go back.

Fallen Kingdom opens on June 22, when we’ll find out if any of these characters will survive to star in a sixth Jurassic Park movie.

Photo credit: Universal